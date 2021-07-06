iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 6, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, July 5, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 4 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2-Saugeen First Nation, 1-Chatsworth, 1-Owen Sound
  • 1735 confirmed cases
    • Includes 459 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 8 active
  • 175 active cases
  • 321 active high-risk contacts
  • 1551 resolved cases
  • 7 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • +6 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
  • 6 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +2 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
  • 102 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 22,095 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 170,729 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • Doses received for week of July 5 – 27,350
  • For week of July 5, vaccinations will focus on: first and second dose vaccine clients via scheduled Hockey Hubs and some walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; and homebound.

 

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

    Precautionary Advice Related to Taxi Services

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit has seen an increase in potential COVID-19 exposures linked to taxi services in the Owen Sound and surrounding region. Grey Bruce Health Unit advises patrons of all taxi services to take appropriate precautions.
    Update for Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics This Week

    The Grey Bruce is expanding existing clinics and adding new clinics. Clinics have a walk-in feature but vaccine for walk-ins is only available on a limited basis. Booking an appointment, through either the Provincial Booking System or Local Booking System, will ensure a vaccine is available.
    Owen Sound COVID-19 Immunization Clinic Relocating

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is relocating the Owen Sound Hockey Hub mass immunization clinic to Owen Sound District Secondary School, 750 9th St. W., Owen Sound. This move is effective Thursday, July 8, 2021.

