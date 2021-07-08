iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for July 8, 2021

cjos covid6

 

  • 28 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 8-Owen Sound, 4-Meaford, 3-Grey Highlands, 2-Arran Elderslie, 2-Huron Kinloss, 2-Saugeen Shores, 2-South Bruce Peninsula, 2-Southgate, 1-Saugeen First Nation, 1-Chatsworth, 1-Kincardine
  • 1787 confirmed cases
    • Includes 484 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 9 active
  • 204 active cases
  • 309 active high-risk contacts
  • 1572 resolved cases
  • 9 confirmed local active case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • +5 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
  • 6 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +3 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
  • 102 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 22,477 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 181,452 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • Doses received for week of July 5 – 29,220
  • For week of July 5, vaccinations will focus on: first and second dose vaccine clients via scheduled Hockey Hubs and some walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; and homebound.

 

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release Mass Immunization Targets for Completion in July – Re-Book Your Vaccination Sooner
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

