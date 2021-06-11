iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for June 11, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, June 10, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 4 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Owen Sound, 1 – South Bruce
  • 1379 confirmed cases
    • Includes 397 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 3 active
  • 30 Active Cases
  • 56 active high-risk contacts
  • 1342 resolved cases
  • 0 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • +4 case(s) transferred from other Health Unit’s to local hospitals, all cases remain with the transferring Health Unit and are not reflected in local case counts
    • 2 confirmed case(s) from Grey-Bruce hospitalized due to COVID-19 outside of Grey-Bruce.
  • 5 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
  • 97 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Active School Investigations:

  • All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard

  • Vaccine shipment for week of June, 9690 doses received
  • 11404 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 117166 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • For week of June 7, vaccinations will focus on: first vaccine clients 12+ Hockey Hubs ; High-risk health care workers; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups

 

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

PLEASE NOTE: All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

