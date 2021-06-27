iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for June 27, 2021

  • 21 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 11 – Saugeen First Nations, 2 Owen Sound, 2 West Grey, 2 Huron Kinloss, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 Arran Elderslie, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Chatsworth
  • 1552 confirmed cases
    • Includes 398 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 1 active
  • 122 active cases
  • 243 active high-risk contacts
  • 1423 resolved cases
  • 5 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • +2 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
  • 5 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
  • 100 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Active School Investigations:

  • All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.

 

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard

  • 13,020 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 142,057 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • Doses received for week of June 21st – 11,424
  • For week of June 21st, vaccinations will focus on: first vaccine clients 12+ years via Hockey Hubs; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; homebound

 

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release - Grey Bruce COVID-19 Situational Update
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

