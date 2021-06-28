iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for June 28, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, June 27, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 21 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 6 – Saugeen First Nations, , 5 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 2 Owen Sound 1 – Meaford, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – The Blue Mountains
  • 1573 confirmed cases
    • Includes 446 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 27 active
  • 139 active cases
  • 260 active high-risk contacts
  • 1427 resolved cases
  • 8 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • +2 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
  • 5 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +2 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
  • 100 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

 

Active School Investigations:

  • All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard

  • 13,465 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 144,677 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • Doses received for week of June 28th – 11,424
  • For week of June 28th, vaccinations will focus on: first vaccine clients 12+ years via Hockey Hubs; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; homebound, and beginning some walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above.

 

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release -
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

PLEASE NOTE: All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

 

