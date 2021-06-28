Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for June 28, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, June 27, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

21 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 6 – Saugeen First Nations, , 5 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 2 Owen Sound 1 – Meaford, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – The Blue Mountains

1573 confirmed cases Includes 446 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 27 active

139 active cases

260 active high-risk contacts

1427 resolved cases

8 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19 +2 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce

5 deaths in Grey Bruce +2 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce



100 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Active School Investigations:

All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard

13,465 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days

144,677 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

Doses received for week of June 28 th – 11,424

– 11,424 For week of June 28th, vaccinations will focus on: first vaccine clients 12+ years via Hockey Hubs; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; homebound, and beginning some walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above.

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca

Frequently asked questions – visit: Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca) and About the Provincial Booking System (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

