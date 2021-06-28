Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for June 28, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, June 27, 2021:
All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.
- 21 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 6 – Saugeen First Nations, , 5 – Saugeen Shores, 2 – South Bruce Peninsula, 2 Owen Sound 1 – Meaford, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – The Blue Mountains
- 1573 confirmed cases
- Includes 446 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 27 active
- 139 active cases
- 260 active high-risk contacts
- 1427 resolved cases
- 8 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- +2 local active case transferred to hospitals outside of Grey Bruce
- 5 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +2 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- 100 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
- All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.
Vaccine - Website and Dashboard
- 13,465 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
- 144,677 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule
- Doses received for week of June 28th – 11,424
- For week of June 28th, vaccinations will focus on: first vaccine clients 12+ years via Hockey Hubs; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups; mobile clinics; homebound, and beginning some walk-in clinics – details posted on the schedule above.
Booking Vaccinations and FAQ
- To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
- Frequently asked questions – visit: Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca) and About the Provincial Booking System (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release -
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
- Provincial Testing Data
- Provincial Hospitalization Data
- Provincial Likely Source of Infection Data
- Raw Data to Download - Provincial
PLEASE NOTE: All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.