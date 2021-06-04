Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for June 3, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, June 3, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

12 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 9 – Hanover, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Owen Sound

1361 confirmed cases Includes 393 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 9 active

21 Active Cases

37 active high-risk contacts

1333 resolved cases

1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19 +5 case(s) transferred from other Health Unit’s to local hospitals, 5 in Intensive Care Units; all cases remain with the transferring Health Unit and are not reflected in local case counts

5 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce



97 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Active School Investigations:

All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard

Vaccine shipment for week of May 31, 8190 doses received

9969 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days

105600 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule for week of May 31

For week of May 31, vaccinations will focus on: first vaccine clients 12+ Hockey Hubs ; High-risk health care workers; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca

Frequently asked questions – visit: Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca) and About the Provincial Booking System (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release - COVID-19 Vaccine – Milestone – 100,000 doses given in Grey Bruce!

Media Release - COVID-19 Outbreak Declared in Rooming House in Hanover

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

