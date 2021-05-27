iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for May 27, 2021

cjos-covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, May 26, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 1 new case reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Huron Kinloss
  • 1342 confirmed cases
    • Includes 384 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 22 active
  • 30 Active Cases
  • 60 active high-risk contacts
  • 1305 resolved cases
  • 4 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • +5 case(s) transferred from other Health Unit’s to local hospitals, 5 in Intensive Care Units; all cases remain with the transferring Health Unit and are not reflected in local case counts
  • 5 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
  • 97 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Active School Investigations:

  • All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.

 

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard

  • Vaccine shipment for week of May 24, 9920 doses received
  • 7396 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 93258 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

  • For week of May 24, vaccinations will focus on: first vaccine clients 12+ Hockey Hubs ; High-risk health care workers; First Nation/Metis Communities; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

PLEASE NOTE: All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

