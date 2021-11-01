iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov 1, 2021

cjos covid6

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, October 31, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 4 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Hanover, 1 - Chatsworth
  • 2417 confirmed cases
  • 33 active cases
  • 195 active high-risk contacts
  • 2357 resolved cases
  • 2 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 15 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
  • 121 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak)

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 1,247 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 242,869 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • For week of November 1st, first and second dose Pop-Up vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)
  • Clinics are walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release - GBHU Vaccine Clinics November 1 – November 7
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

PLEASE NOTE: All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

12

The music you just can't quit