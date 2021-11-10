Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov 10, 2021

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, November 9, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

1 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – South Bruce

2452 confirmed cases

32 active cases

176 active high-risk contacts

2393 resolved cases

2 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19



15 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.



121 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres Vicki’s Sandbox Daycare, Hanover



Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak)

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

1,215 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days

244,405 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of November 8st, first and second walk-ins at all clinics. Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics . See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

. See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule) How to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment (ontario.ca)

Getting Your COVID-19 Vaccine (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

PLEASE NOTE: All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.