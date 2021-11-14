Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov,14th 2021     

Situation Report #607 COVID-19

Current Situation: A Plan to Safely Reopen Ontario, Public Health Measures, COVID-19 Vaccines for Grey Bruce, COVID-19 Vaccine for Ontario

Follow the 3 W’s – W ash hands frequently, W atch distance (ideally 6ft), and W ear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - A void Crowds and A rrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, November 13, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

3 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Brocton, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – South Bruce

2470 confirmed cases

29 active cases

248 active high-risk contacts

2414 resolved cases

1 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19



15 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.



121 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak)

0 Childcare Facility(ies) reporting dismissed cohort(s)

4 School(s) reporting dismissed cohorts(s) 4 Cohorts – Sacred Heart High School 2 Cohorts – John Diefenbaker Secondary School 1 Cohort(s) – Georgian Bay Community School 1 – Cohort(s) – Spruce Ridge Community School



Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

1,152 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days

244,714 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

