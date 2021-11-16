iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov 16, 2021

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, November 15, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 2 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 - Meaford
  • 2476 confirmed cases
  • 26 active cases
  • 137 active high-risk contacts
  • 2423 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 15 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
  • 121 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak)

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • Data not currently available – will be updated when available

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

