iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov 18, 2021

cjos-covid6

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, November 17, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 3 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Grey Highlands
  • 2484 confirmed cases
  • 30 active cases
  • 126 active high-risk contacts
  • 2427 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 15 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
  • 121 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak)

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • Data not currently available – will be updated when available

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

  • CJOS georgian bluffs

    Sale of Wiarton Keppel International Airport

    Council of the Township of Georgian Bluffs is pleased to announce an agreement of purchase and sale has been established for the sale of the Wiarton Keppel International Airport.
  • biosphere 3

    Biosphere Association celebrates the success of its Conservation Projects

    On Friday November 12, 2021, MPP Bill Walker met with representatives from the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association and Hugh Wilson, an Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) volunteer, to officially congratulate them on the work being done as a result of three grants totaling $248,600 that the group has received over the last three years from OTF and the Government of Ontario.
  • OPP Logo

    OPP arrest male after foot chase in Chesley

    On November 17, 2021, shortly after 5:00 a.m., South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers on foot patrol along 4th Street south west in Chesley saw an individual run into an alleyway.
  • covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov 17, 2021

    4 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Owen Sound, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – Southgate 2480 confirmed cases 27 active cases 121 active high-risk contacts 2426 resolved cases 1 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • cjos coke truck

    Holiday Magic in the River District

    The River District is hosting its Holiday Magic event on Saturday, November 20th to coincide with the parade and Festival of Northern Lights
  • covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov 16, 2021

    2 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 - Meaford 2476 confirmed cases 26 active cases 137 active high-risk contacts 2423 resolved cases 1 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • cjos covid4

    GBHU Board Members Leading the Way with Influenza Vaccine

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit kicked off its staff vaccine clinic in late October, and is now offering the vaccine to all of its board members. On October 19, the Government of Ontario released information on the influenza vaccination program for 2021 for the general population.
  • cjos health centre

    Doug Ford was in the region for a photo op on Monday

    Premier makes quick stop in Dundalk
  • kelso paving (2)

    Notice of Kelso Beach Trail Paving

    Please be advised that sections of the Kelso Beach Trail (south of the splash pad to the north end of the soccer field) will be closed for trail preparation and paving. The work is expected to take place over the next two weeks, weather depending.
12

The music you just can't quit