Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov, 28th  2021 

Situation Report #621 COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System November 28, 2021

Current Situation: A Plan to Safely Reopen Ontario, Public Health Measures, COVID-19 Vaccines for Grey Bruce, COVID-19 Vaccine for Ontario

Follow the 3 W’s – W ash hands frequently, W atch distance (ideally 6ft), and W ear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - A void Crowds and A rrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

GET YOUR VACCINE – SEE THE SCHEDULE

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, November 27, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

8 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Chatsworth, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Grey Highlands

2533 confirmed cases

42 active cases

396 active high-risk contacts

2464 resolved cases

2 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19

15 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data. 123 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools 4 – Cohort(s) – Holland Chatsworth Central School

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

1 Childcare Facility(ies) reporting dismissed cohort(s) 1 Cohort - First Base YMCA Before and After School Program - Hanover Heights

4 School(s) reporting dismissed cohorts(s) – not outbreak status 1 Cohort – Hanover Heights Community School 1 Cohort – Kincardine Tiverton Townline Public School 4 Cohorts – Grey Highlands Secondary School 2 Cohorts – St. Anthony’s School



Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

Data to be updated on Monday November 29, 2021

248,196 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

1998 Doses given within the past week

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

For week of November 29nd, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.

See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data