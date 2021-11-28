iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Nov, 28th  2021 

Situation Report #621 COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           November 28, 2021

Current Situation: A Plan to Safely Reopen Ontario, Public Health Measures, COVID-19 Vaccines for Grey Bruce, COVID-19 Vaccine for Ontario

Follow the 3 W’s – Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 A’s - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible.

GET YOUR VACCINE – SEE THE SCHEDULE

 

Case counts and vaccine data is taken from GBHU Epidemiological Reports as of 23:59 hrs, November 27, 2021:

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

  • 8 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Chatsworth, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Arran-Elderslie, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Grey Highlands
  • 2533 confirmed cases
  • 42 active cases
  • 396 active high-risk contacts
  • 2464 resolved cases
  • 2 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 0 confirmed case from Grey Bruce is hospitalized outside of Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 15 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
    • 123 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
  • 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
    • 4 – Cohort(s) – Holland Chatsworth Central School
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (probable or confirmed) - (more than 1 confirmed case triggers outbreak – see above)

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • Data to be updated on Monday November 29, 2021
  • 248,196 Total Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
  • 1998 Doses given within the past week

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • For week of November 29nd, first and second dose may walk-in at all clinics. Those 5-11 and Third dose requires an appointment at all clinics.                                

See Vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule (Make sure to scroll to the proper page of the schedule)

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

12

