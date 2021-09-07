Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Rapid Antigen Testing Kits

As recommended by Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ian Arra, local employers are developing a workplace vaccination policy to protect their workers and the public from COVID-19. A workplace vaccination policy will identify the organizational expectations with regards to COVID-19 immunization of employees. This should include specific actions workers must take regarding alternatives such as regular testing in lieu of providing proof of vaccination status or a medical exemption.

There has been an increase in interest around Rapid Antigen Testing for businesses and organizations as they work to develop their own staff vaccination policies.

Anyone testing positive on a Rapid Antigen Test as part of workplace screening must seek follow-up testing through their local assessment centre.

Many businesses are eligible to receive free rapid test kits through the Government of Ontario

More information on Rapid Antigen Testing is available through the Ontario Government; Get free rapid tests | COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Ontario

Recommendations and templates on developing a workplace vaccination policy are posted on the Grey Bruce Health Unit webpage.