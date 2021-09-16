iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Sept 16, 2021

  • 8 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 5 – Arran Elderslie, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – West Grey
  • 2295 confirmed cases
  • 24 active cases
  • 72 active high-risk contacts
  • 2245 resolved cases
  • 2 confirmed local active cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
  • 14 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +7 deaths related to Grey Bruce residents that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
    • Local and Provincial data may not align as cases with unconfirmed cause of death are not included above but are included in the Provincial data.
  • 119 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Dismissed Cohort(s) – based on 1 case (more than 1 case triggers outbreak)

 

Vaccine – for detailed information please visit Website and Dashboard

  • 2384 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 230080 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning: Vaccine Schedule

  • For week of September 13, first and second dose Pop-Up vaccine Clinics – details at Vaccine Schedule
  • Clinics are walk-in, no appointment needed. Please review the schedule above.

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

