Update: GREY BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING WEAPONS INCIDENT - Charges Laid

GREY BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING WEAPONS INCIDENT

Charges laid

(CHATSWORTH, ON) The Grey Bruce OPP have laid charges in relation to a weapons investigation from June of 2022.

On June 14, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons incident at a local business located on Highway 6-10 in the Township of Chatsworth.

On June 13, 2023, the Grey Bruce OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU) arrested and charged Matthew Charlton, 38 years of age, from South Bruce with the following offences:

· Discharge a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm with intent

· Fail to comply with probation order

· Pointing a firearm

· Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order (two counts)

· Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Reckless discharge of a firearm

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

· Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm

· Driving while under suspension (three counts)

· Operation while prohibited (six counts)

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.