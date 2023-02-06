Update - Homicide Investigation following a sudden death occurrence in the former Town of Neustadt

On April 19, 2019, members of the West Grey Police Service (W.G.P.S.) - Criminal Investigations Bureau (C.I.B.) initiated a Homicide Investigation following a sudden death occurrence in the former Town of Neustadt.

On September 19, 2019 as a result of the investigation Tyler James GEIGER (37 years old) was arrested and charged with:

Charge 1 - Manslaughter

Charge 2 – Traffick in Schedule 1 substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

On February 6, 2023 the accused GEIGER was convicted on both charges in the Ontario Superior Courts of Justice, Walkerton.

GEIGER will return to court on April 21, 2023 for sentencing.

He remains in custody on unrelated charges.