Update on missing Georgian Bluffs woman

OPP are still searching for a Georgian Bluffs woman who hasn't been heard from for almost two weeks.

64 year old Maryanne Epp was reported missing on September 13th by friends and family who say it was out of character for her.

Police now say she's was spotted in Kitchener - where she's originally from - on Monday, September 20th.

She was also featured in a documentary and news story a few years ago for being a musician living on the streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grey Bruce OPP.

She is described as:

" Caucasian

" 5 foot 8 inches tall

" 130 pounds in weight

" Long, dark-blonde hair

" Last seen wearing a long grey dress

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

