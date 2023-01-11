(Update) PUBLIC ASKED TO AVOID AREA DUE TO ONGOING INVESTIGATION

Matter deemed to be non-suspicious

(MEAFORD, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are providing an update regarding an investigation that commenced on January 9, 2023, in the Municipality of Meaford

On January 9, 2023, at approximately 9:53 a.m., the Grey Bruce OPP, Inter-township Fire Department, and Grey County Emergency Medial Services responded to a section of the Bruce Trail off of Concession 11 in the Municipality of Meaford. Emergency personnel were called to the area after hikers had located a deceased individual.

The Grey Bruce OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU), Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine Unit remained on scene to process the area and investigate the matter.

Investigators have determined the circumstances surrounding the death to be non-suspicious.

The Grey Bruce OPP would like to thank members of the public for their understanding and cooperation during the closure of the area.