UPDATE - RAIL TRAIL TRESTLE BRIDGE FIRE

(GREENOCK TWP, ON) - On June 5, 2021 at 5:19 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a fire along the rail trail in Greenock Township. Officers responded with members of the Paisley, Saugeen Shores and Walkerton Fire Departments to find a trestle bridge fully engulfed by flames.

The South Bruce OPP and the South Bruce OPP Crime Unit are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire that is deemed suspicious.

Investigators are interested in viewing any video surveillance leading to the Willow Creek Bridge between 12:00 p.m. on June 4, 2021 and 12:00 p.m. on June 6, 2021.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.