(Update) STORY BOOK PARK ROAD CLOSED FOR DEATH INVESTIGATION

STORY BOOK PARK ROAD CLOSED FOR DEATH INVESTIGATION

Investigators Seeking Public Assistance, Victim Identified

(MEAFORD, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has released the identity of a pedestrian, killed in the Municipality of Meaford.

On March 25, 2023, at 1:05 a.m., Grey County OPP officers and Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian along Story Book Park Road.

On arrival, officers found that the involved vehicle had left the scene.

The pedestrian, Ken IRVINE, 44-years-old of Kitchener, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with video of the area between 12:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on March 25, 2023, is asked to call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Story Book Park Road from Highway 6 & 10 to Concession 10 had been closed for the investigation but has since re-opened to traffic.

The investigation continues under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information to call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.