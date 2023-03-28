iHeartRadio
(Update) STORY BOOK PARK ROAD CLOSED FOR DEATH INVESTIGATION

opp

STORY BOOK PARK ROAD CLOSED FOR DEATH INVESTIGATION

Investigators Seeking Public Assistance, Victim Identified

 

(MEAFORD, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment has released the identity of a pedestrian, killed in the Municipality of Meaford.

 

On March 25, 2023, at 1:05 a.m., Grey County OPP officers and Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian along Story Book Park Road.

 

On arrival, officers found that the involved vehicle had left the scene.

 

The pedestrian, Ken IRVINE, 44-years-old of Kitchener, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

 

Anyone with video of the area between 12:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on March 25, 2023, is asked to call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

 

Story Book Park Road from Highway 6 & 10 to Concession 10 had been closed for the investigation but has since re-opened to traffic.

 

The investigation continues under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch. 

 

Anyone with information to call the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

