Updated Closure Information for Durham Emergency Department over Canada Day Weekend
Please note the updated emergency department closure information for the Durham hospital over the Canada Day holiday weekend (changes underlined):
Thursday, June 29 - closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Friday, June 30
Friday, June 30 - closed at 3:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Saturday, July 1
Saturday, July 1 - closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Monday, July 3 (24-h closure on Sunday, July 2)
Monday, July 3 - closed at 5:00 PM until 7:00 AM on Tuesday, July 4
If your needs are urgent or emergent, please do not delay your care – proceed to the nearest open ED or call 9-1-1. Paramedics will remain available to the community and will re-route to the nearest available Emergency.
For non-urgent health care, call Health Connect Ontario at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health related questions. If you have a family doctor, you can also inquire about any same-day appointments or after-hours clinics.
The closest 24-hour Emergency Departments to the Durham hospital are:
Hanover (20 km)
Mount Forest (25 km)
Markdale (28 km)
Walkerton (28 km)
Owen Sound (46 km)