Updated – More Appointments Added to Vaccine Clinics January 17 – January 21 – Walk-Ins Welcome

For the week of January 17 – January 21, the Grey Bruce Health Unit will hold vaccine clinics at the following locations and times.

NEW – More appointments added to clinics this week and next. Please book your appointment.

Walk-ins are now available at all clinics for all eligible individuals and ages. Appointments are still recommended; however, walk-ins will be accepted . Wait times may increase if walk-in numbers are large.

Monday, January 17th

Bayshore Hub, Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, 1900 3 rd Ave E., Owen Sound 11:00am – 7:00pm

The Hall – Davidson Centre, 601 Durham Street, Kincardine 12:00am – 6:00pm APPOINTMENTS ADDED!

Keady Community Centre, 116931 Grey Road 3, Keady, 10am – 4pm APPOINTMENTS ADDED!

Tuesday, January 18th

Bayshore Hub, Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, 1900 3rd Ave E., Owen Sound 11:00am – 7:00pm

Durham Community Centre, 451 Sadler St. W, Durham, ON, 10:00am – 4:00pm APPOINTMENTS ADDED!

Wiarton Community Centre, 526 Taylor Street, Wiarton, 10am-4pm APPOINTMENTS ADDED!

Wednesday, January 19th

Bayshore Hub, Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, 1900 3rd Ave E., Owen Sound 11:00am – 7:00pm

Thursday, January 20th

Bayshore Hub, Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, 1900 3rd Ave E., Owen Sound 10:00am – 7:00pm

Friday, January 21st (Last Hub Clinic)

Bayshore Hub, Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre, 1900 3rd Ave E., Owen Sound 10:00am – 6:00pm

Individuals 18 and over are eligible to schedule their booster dose appointment through the Ontario’s booking portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre and through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics and participating pharmacies and primary care settings.

Appointments will be booked three months (84 days) after a second dose as the province urgently expands booster eligibility. For those aged 5-11, the COVID-19 vaccines should be booked at least 14 days before or after other vaccines. Second doses for this age group MUST BE at least eight weeks after the first dose. Second dose appointments ARE NOT automatically booked when booking your first dose.