Vaccine Clinics- August 30 – September 3 (Grey Bruce)

August 29, 2021

Vaccine Clinics- August 30 – September 3

For the week of August 30 – September 3, the Grey Bruce Health Unit will hold vaccine clinics at the following locations and times:

Monday, August 30

Georgian Bay Community School, Meaford, 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Victoria Village, Meaford, 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre, Thornbury, 9:00am - 11:00am

Tuesday, August 31

John Diefenbaker Senior School, Hanover, 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Keady Arena, Keady, 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Teeswater Town Hall, Teeswater, 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Bayshore Community Centre, Owen Sound, 10:00am - 2:00pm

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre, Thornbury, 9:00am - 11:00am

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre, Thornbury, 1:00pm – 4:00pm Back to School, for children 12 and over by appointment only, at https://www.tbmvaccines.ca/

Wednesday, September 1

Kincardine District Senior School, Kincardine, 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Nuclear Innovation Institute, Port Elgin, 10:00am - 2:00pm

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre, Thornbury, 9:00am - 11:00am

Thursday, September 2

Owen Sound District Secondary School, Owen Sound, 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Blue Mountains Community Health Centre, Thornbury, 9:00am - 3:00pm

Friday, September 3

No clinics scheduled

All clinics are walk-in, bike-in, drive-in; no appointments necessary with the exception of Back to School clinic at the Blue Mountains Community Health Centre, Thornbury, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 1:00pm – 4:00pm; appointments required for children 12 and over at https://www.tbmvaccines.ca/. Clinic list is subject to change. For a current list of all clinics, please visit our weekly Clinic Schedule. Clinics are subject to cancellation due to weather.