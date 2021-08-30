Vaccine Clinics- August 30 – September 3 (Grey Bruce)
August 29, 2021
Vaccine Clinics- August 30 – September 3
For the week of August 30 – September 3, the Grey Bruce Health Unit will hold vaccine clinics at the following locations and times:
Monday, August 30
Georgian Bay Community School, Meaford, 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Victoria Village, Meaford, 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Blue Mountains Community Health Centre, Thornbury, 9:00am - 11:00am
Tuesday, August 31
John Diefenbaker Senior School, Hanover, 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Keady Arena, Keady, 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Teeswater Town Hall, Teeswater, 2:00pm - 5:00pm
Bayshore Community Centre, Owen Sound, 10:00am - 2:00pm
Blue Mountains Community Health Centre, Thornbury, 9:00am - 11:00am
Blue Mountains Community Health Centre, Thornbury, 1:00pm – 4:00pm Back to School, for children 12 and over by appointment only, at https://www.tbmvaccines.ca/
Wednesday, September 1
Kincardine District Senior School, Kincardine, 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Nuclear Innovation Institute, Port Elgin, 10:00am - 2:00pm
Blue Mountains Community Health Centre, Thornbury, 9:00am - 11:00am
Thursday, September 2
Owen Sound District Secondary School, Owen Sound, 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Blue Mountains Community Health Centre, Thornbury, 9:00am - 3:00pm
Friday, September 3
No clinics scheduled
All clinics are walk-in, bike-in, drive-in; no appointments necessary with the exception of Back to School clinic at the Blue Mountains Community Health Centre, Thornbury, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 1:00pm – 4:00pm; appointments required for children 12 and over at https://www.tbmvaccines.ca/. Clinic list is subject to change. For a current list of all clinics, please visit our weekly Clinic Schedule. Clinics are subject to cancellation due to weather.