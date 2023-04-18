Vehicle and buggy crash south of Lucknow

(Photo - Scott Miller, CTV News London)

At least two passengers of a horse and buggy were injured following a crash Monday evening near Lucknow.

Huron County OPP said one of the passengers suffered serious injuries after the buggy and SUV collided on Belgrave Road between Donnybrook Line and St. Augustine which was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police said as a result of the collision, the horse was seriously injured and had to be humanely dispatched at the scene.

No word on any possible charges at this point.