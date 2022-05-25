Vehicle hits headstone at Greenwood Cemetary in Owen Sound

Shortly after 6:15 pm on Tuesday May 24, 2022 Owen Sound Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle that had lost control while driving through Greenwood Cemetery.

Upon arrival officers located a silver Nissan Altima stuck on top of a headstone with both front wheels off the ground.

Police identified and arrested the driver, a 25- year-old Owen Sound man, for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Officers also seized open containers of alcohol.

The driver later provided police with breath samples that revealed his blood alcohol concentration was approximately double the legal limit.

The driver was charged with impaired driving, operating a vehicle with an excess blood alcohol level and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The driver had his license automatically suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded.

The accused has a court date scheduled for June 16, 2022 to answer to the charges.

Both the vehicle and the headstone sustained substantial damage as a result of the incident.

Fortunately, the driver and a passenger as well as some pedestrians that were in the area at the time, were not hurt as a result of this incident.

