Vehicle in the wrong lane leads to impaired charge

On October 16, 2021 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting patrols when they observed a pickup truck driving in the oncoming lane of Highway 21.

Police stopped and spoke with the driver of the motor vehicle. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment, where further tests were administered.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged Matthew WATSON, 26 years-of-age, from Southgate with the following offences:

· Operation while impaired by alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on November 18, 2021.

The accused's driver licence was automatically suspended for 30 days, and their vehicle was towed, and impounded for 7 days.