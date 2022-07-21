Vehicle Recovered From Georgian Bay

In the early morning hours of 21JUL2022, the Owen Sound Police Service responded to the west harbour wall regarding a vehicle that had entered the waters of Georgian Bay.

Recovery efforts were commenced by the Owen Sound Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Owen Sound Fire Department and Grey County EMS. The vehicle was recovered by the Ontario Provincial Police, Underwater Search and Rescue Team and a 38-year-old Owen Sound woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected in the death of the woman.