VEHICLE STOLEN FROM A LOCAL PROPERTY

(SAUGEEN FIRST NATION, ON) - The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after receiving information that a motor vehicle was stolen from a property on the Territory of Saugeen First Nation.

On August 11, 2023, at 11:08 a.m., the OPP investigated the theft of a motor vehicle from a Bruce Road 13 address.

It was determined that sometime between 2:30 a.m. on August 11, 2023, and 6:30 a.m. on August 11, 2023, unknown individual(s) attended the address and stole the motor vehicle.

The motor vehicle is described as a 1999 Toyota Camry beige/tan in colour. The vehicle has drivers side damage, bumper stickers of the following: Toronto Raptors We the North, Toronto Blue Jays, and a Canadian Flag.

Members of the Grey Bruce OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://crimestop-gb.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.