iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Vehicle Strikes Owen Sound Building on Second Avenue East

OSCrash

Release from Owen Sound Police Service

April 19, 2022 - 22:20hrs                   

On Tuesday April 19th just after 1:30 p.m. the Owen Sound Police Service responded to a business in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue East involving a motor vehicle striking the side of the building. Officers arrived and observed a Toyota Corolla with the passenger side front bumper on the lower brick section of the building. The vehicle had overtaken a parking barrier when the driver was attempting to park and as a result struck the building and the window to the business was shattered.  Police had the City’s Chief Building Official attend in order to assess the structural integrity of the building and whether the vehicle could be moved.  The car was removed and towed from the scene safely. 

The driver, a Priceville area woman was examined by Grey County Paramedics at the scene.

Investigating officer PC Chris Mahy stated “We are very fortunate that there were no injuries in this collision and there will be no charges laid.”

  • cjos opp

    Warrant Executed in Grey Highlands Leading to Stolen Property Recovery

    Earlier this month, Grey Bruce OPP and the Street Crime Unit), found stolen property at a Grey Highlands property. Police arrested 51 year old Robert Smykal, and 87 year old Stefan Smykal of Grey Highlands. Each was charged with possession of stolen property and weapons offences. Robert Smykal was charged with failure to comply with a release order and was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
  • CJOS well water test kit

    Test your well water this spring

    With the arrival of warmer temperatures, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is encouraging residents on private drinking water systems to get their water tested.
  • Skills Development Fund 2 - April 19, 2022

    MPP Walker announces $3,639,511 in funding through the Skills Development Fund

    Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced the Ontario government is working for workers by investing a total of $3,639,511 in two local projects through the Skills Development Fund.
  • OSCleaning

    Spring Cleaning is Underway in Owen Sound

    Spring cleaning operations are underway in Owen Sound. The city is asking that vehicles be kept off streets 24/7, keep garbage cans and recycling boxes away from the road, basketball and hockey nets too and please be patient while street sweeping is taking place as dust and noise are common.
  • OS

    It's Still Kind of a Holiday Monday in Owen Sound

    Some city services will be running on a holiday schedule today. Garbage will be picked up at curbside today. The Compost Site is open and the Miller Waste Transfer Station will be operating today. City Transit is running on a regular schedule but the Transit Terminal will be closed. City Hall is closed
  • Saugeen Shores Police Logo

    Break and enter at Outlaw Brew Co. in Southampton

    Between April 14th 2022 at 09:00pm and April 15th 2022 at 09:00am an unknown person broke into the Outlaw Brew Co. located at 196 High Street in the Town of Southampton, ON. A Black Cash register with contents was stolen from the business. The investigation into this illegal entry is ongoing.
  • BusSUVCrash

    One Person Killed in School Bus SUV Crash Near Alma

    Wellington County OPP were called to a serious crash east of Alma Wednesday afternoon. A school bus with 12 students and an SUV collided at 14th Line and Sideroad 21. No students were injured but the SUV driver was pronounced dead. Cause of the crash is not known and the deceased was not identified.
  • south bruce resuscitation

    SBGHC LAUNCHES NEW DIGITAL RESUSCITATION EDUCATION PROGRAM

    South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) has launched a new digital resuscitation education program for Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Paediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS).
  • cjos police

    Concerning Results from Traffic Enforcement Initiative

    Between April 4th and April 7th, uniform patrol officers conducted a traffic enforcement initiative called “Belts and Cells” which focused on persons failing to wear seatbelts and using cell phones while driving
12

The music you just can't quit