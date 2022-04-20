Vehicle Strikes Owen Sound Building on Second Avenue East

Release from Owen Sound Police Service

April 19, 2022 - 22:20hrs

On Tuesday April 19th just after 1:30 p.m. the Owen Sound Police Service responded to a business in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue East involving a motor vehicle striking the side of the building. Officers arrived and observed a Toyota Corolla with the passenger side front bumper on the lower brick section of the building. The vehicle had overtaken a parking barrier when the driver was attempting to park and as a result struck the building and the window to the business was shattered. Police had the City’s Chief Building Official attend in order to assess the structural integrity of the building and whether the vehicle could be moved. The car was removed and towed from the scene safely.

The driver, a Priceville area woman was examined by Grey County Paramedics at the scene.

Investigating officer PC Chris Mahy stated “We are very fortunate that there were no injuries in this collision and there will be no charges laid.”