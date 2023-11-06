Vets across the country burning out

With files from CTV

Veterinarians in Canada say they are experiencing extreme burnout and plummeting mental health due to staff shortages, a booming number of animal patients and the round-the-clock stress of the job.

Vets say the increased workload brought about, in part, by so many people adopting pets during the pandemic also comes with the added stress of 24 hour on-call emergency care.

Some vets estimate their workload has increased up to 40% since the pandemic.

And while many of us think working with animals is a dream job, a survey done in 2020 shows vets are far more likely to think about suicide than the average person.

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association says euthanizing animals has a major impact as does requiring clients to pay for medical services they can't afford.

Its a story that's receiving more attention these days after a notice was issued by eight local vets last week including all four in Owen Sound as well as clinics in Port Elgin, Southampton, Sauble and Wiarton, letting their clients know they'll have to drive their pets out of the region for after hours emergencies - .as far as Barrie, Guelph and the GTA.

Its a scenario that's playing out across the country; not just in Grey Bruce.