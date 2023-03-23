Visitor restrictions at Rehab centre at Owen Sound hospital

Grey Bruce Health Services has restricted visitors until further notice after a Covid outbreak at one of its departments at the Owen Sound hospital.

The website has a notice posted on the website that reads:

Please be advised that the Rehab Unit at the Owen Sound Hospital is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, visitors are restricted at this time. Thank you for your understanding as we work to keep our patients, staff, and visitors safe.

Bounce listeners have been voicing their concerns that they can no longer assist their family members who have suffered stroke.

No word on when the centre will reopen to visitors.