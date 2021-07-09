Volunteer at Hockey Hub or get vaccinated for chance to win

Volunteer at Hockey Hub or get vaccinated for chance to golf with NHL Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour

TIVERTON, ON – July 9, 2021 – The Grey Bruce Health Unit and Bruce Power are sending three lucky people to Cobble Beach Golf Resort for a round with Doug Gilmour, NHL Hall of Famer and Toronto Maple Leafs legend.

All it takes to enter the draw is to volunteer or receive a first or second dose at vaccination centres in Kincardine (Davidson Centre), Owen Sound (Owen Sound District Secondary School), and Hanover (P&H Centre), or community pop-up clinics, from July 12-31. Entry details will be available upon sign-in at the vaccination centres.

“The response of residents in Grey/Bruce to both get vaccinated and volunteer at our Hockey Hubs has so far been excellent, but we can’t let up yet,” said Dr. Ian Arra, Medical Officer of Health for the GBHU. “Case numbers continue to be concerning due to the Delta variant. We need more people getting their first and second doses as soon as possible. Vaccination is the key to defeating this pandemic.”

Pat Dalzell, Bruce Power’s Head of Corporate Affairs, hopes the chance to play golf with an NHL legend will keep vaccination centres busy this month.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer, but we still have work to do to get there,” Scongack said, “We hope residents continue to volunteer in high numbers at local vaccination centres and pop-up clinics, and we urge everyone who is eligible for a vaccine to take these opportunities as soon as possible.”

Gilmour entered the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011 with 1,414 points (450 goals, 964 assists) in 1,474 career games with St. Louis, Calgary, Toronto, New Jersey, Chicago, Buffalo, and Montreal.

