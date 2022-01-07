WALKERTON CLEAN WATER CENTRE RINGS IN THE NEW YEAR BY CELEBRATING A MAJOR MILESTONE

Walkerton, ON — The Walkerton Clean Water Centre (WCWC) is excited to announce that it has provided training on drinking water treatment, technologies and regulatory requirements to 100,000 participants across Ontario.

To thank the drinking water professionals whose hard work and dedication helps to ensure the safety and sustainability of drinking water across Ontario, WCWC will be hosting a series of four weekly draws. Every training participant from January 1, 2022 – February 4, 2022 will be entered into one of four weekly draws for a free one-day virtual training session of their choice.

WCWC would like to thank every one of its clients for their support and suggestions that contribute to the continuous improvement of critical programs. WCWC looks forward to continuing to expand and improve the training offerings available to drinking water professionals, both in the classroom and through virtual and on-demand options.

For more information about WCWC, or to register for any of WCWC’s upcoming courses, please visit wcwc.wc or contact us at 866-515-0550 or inquiry@wcwc.ca.

Background: WCWC is an agency of the Government of Ontario, established in 2004, to help ensure clean and safe drinking water for the entire province. WCWC coordinates and provides education, training and information to drinking water system owners, operators and operating authorities, and the public, in order to safeguard Ontario’s drinking water. To date, high-quality drinking water training has been provided to approximately 100,000 participants across Ontario. Through partnerships, WCWC also provides training for the 134 First Nations communities in Ontario. For more information please visit www.wcwc.ca.