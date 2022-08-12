Wanted man could be in Owen Sound area
Owen Sound police are issuing a warning about a man wanted by the OPP.
Nottawasaga OPP have been looking for 39 year old Matthew Rozins for the past week.
Police believe he could be a potential risk to public safety.
City police say there is information that he may be in the Owen Sound area.
His last known address was Loretto which is in Adjala-Tosorontio.
He is described as approximately 5’7″, 178 lbs with short brown hair, brown eyes and a medium muscular build.
OPP say a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Police say, if you see him - do not approach, rather call 9-1-1.
-
Temporary ED Closure – SBGHC Chesley Site – Friday, August 12th and Saturday, August 13thDue to a number of unexpected nursing staff absences, the Emergency Department (ED) at the Chesley site of South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) will be temporarily closed during the following time period:
-
COVID-19 Outbreaks confirmed on CGMH’s Medical & Surgical UnitsIn collaboration with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared on Collingwood General & Marine Hospital’s (CGMH) Medical and Surgical Units.
-
Public Health holding monkeypox vaccine clinicsThe Grey Bruce Health Unit will be vaccinating eligible individuals against monkeypox during by-appointment clinics, set to begin this week.
-
Male Arrested for Assault in CollingwoodMembers of the Crime Unit from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in collaboration with front line members of the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP and the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad have arrested a male
-
South Bruce OPP respond to a suspicious person and make an arrestOn August 7, 2022, at 4:01 a.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a suspicious person at an address along Karishea Avenue in Kinloss Township. Officers arrived and located an individual nearby who was operating stolen pick-up truck.
-
South Bruce OPP respond to a Break-In and make an arrestOn August 7, 2022, at 5:05 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a break and enter at a property along Colborne Street south in Walkerton. Officers arrived on scene and located an individual who was taken into custody without incident.
-
Arrest made in shooting at a Wasaga Beach residenceOn Thursday July 14, 2022, at approximately 10:54 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Huronia West Detachment along with Simcoe County Paramedic Services responded to an emergency 9-1-1 call for a shooting at a residence located on Bianca Crescent in Wasaga Beach.
-
Deceased individual recovered from Irish LakeOn August 4, 2022, just after 9:50 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Grey Highlands Fire Department, and Grey County Paramedic Services (PS), responded to a report of an overdue person in the area of Irish Lake in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit issues Overdose AlertSix drug overdoses within the past four days have prompted the Grey Bruce Health Unit to issue an Opioid Alert to system partners.