Wanted man could be in Owen Sound area

Owen Sound police are issuing a warning about a man wanted by the OPP.

Nottawasaga OPP have been looking for 39 year old Matthew Rozins for the past week.

Police believe he could be a potential risk to public safety.

City police say there is information that he may be in the Owen Sound area.

His last known address was Loretto which is in Adjala-Tosorontio.

He is described as approximately 5’7″, 178 lbs with short brown hair, brown eyes and a medium muscular build.

OPP say a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police say, if you see him - do not approach, rather call 9-1-1.