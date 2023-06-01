WANTED PERSON LOCATED IN OWEN SOUND

(OWEN SOUND, ON) - On May 31, 2023, the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police received reports of a possible location for a person with multiple outstanding warrants. The Grey Bruce OPP, with the assistance of the Owen Sound Police Service, located the person and placed them under arrest. A quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, an imitation handgun, a stun gun, brass knuckles, and a quantity of Canadian currency were located on the individual.

As a result of the investigation, Darren Gregory KENNAWAY, 42-years-old of Meaford has been charged with the following:

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl

· Fail to Comply with Probation Order

· Failure to Comply with Release Order - three counts

· Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose - three counts

· Unauthorized Possession of Weapon - two counts

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.