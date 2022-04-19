Warrant Executed in Grey Highlands Leading to Stolen Property Recovery

(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) - On April 2, 2022 the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), executed a search warrant at a property in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Police arrested two individuals and seized a quantity of stolen property.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Robert SMYKAL, 51-years-old of Grey Highlands with the following offences:

· Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 (four counts)

· Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon (three counts)

· Failure to comply with release order

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.

The Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Stefan SMYKAL, 87-years-old, of Grey Highlands with the following offences:

· Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 (three counts)

· Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 (three counts)

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

The accused was released and is required to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.