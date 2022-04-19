iHeartRadio
WARRANT EXECUTED LEADING TO STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERY

(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) - On April 2, 2022 the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), executed a search warrant at a property in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Police arrested two individuals and seized a quantity of stolen property.

The Grey Bruce OPP have charged Robert SMYKAL, 51-years-old of Grey Highlands with the following offences:

·        Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 (four counts)

·        Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000

·        Knowledge of unauthorized possession of weapon (three counts)

·        Failure to comply with release order

The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.

The Grey Bruce OPP have also charged Stefan SMYKAL, 87-years-old, of Grey Highlands with the following offences:

·        Possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 (three counts)

·        Possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 (three counts)

·        Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

The accused was released and is required to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound at a later date.

  • CJOS well water test kit

    Test your well water this spring

    With the arrival of warmer temperatures, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is encouraging residents on private drinking water systems to get their water tested.
  • Skills Development Fund 2 - April 19, 2022

    MPP Walker announces $3,639,511 in funding through the Skills Development Fund

    Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced the Ontario government is working for workers by investing a total of $3,639,511 in two local projects through the Skills Development Fund.
  • OSCleaning

    Spring Cleaning is Underway in Owen Sound

    Spring cleaning operations are underway in Owen Sound. The city is asking that vehicles be kept off streets 24/7, keep garbage cans and recycling boxes away from the road, basketball and hockey nets too and please be patient while street sweeping is taking place as dust and noise are common.
  • OS

    It's Still Kind of a Holiday Monday in Owen Sound

    Some city services will be running on a holiday schedule today. Garbage will be picked up at curbside today. The Compost Site is open and the Miller Waste Transfer Station will be operating today. City Transit is running on a regular schedule but the Transit Terminal will be closed. City Hall is closed
  • Saugeen Shores Police Logo

    Break and enter at Outlaw Brew Co. in Southampton

    Between April 14th 2022 at 09:00pm and April 15th 2022 at 09:00am an unknown person broke into the Outlaw Brew Co. located at 196 High Street in the Town of Southampton, ON. A Black Cash register with contents was stolen from the business. The investigation into this illegal entry is ongoing.
  • BusSUVCrash

    One Person Killed in School Bus SUV Crash Near Alma

    Wellington County OPP were called to a serious crash east of Alma Wednesday afternoon. A school bus with 12 students and an SUV collided at 14th Line and Sideroad 21. No students were injured but the SUV driver was pronounced dead. Cause of the crash is not known and the deceased was not identified.
  • south bruce resuscitation

    SBGHC LAUNCHES NEW DIGITAL RESUSCITATION EDUCATION PROGRAM

    South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) has launched a new digital resuscitation education program for Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and Paediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS).
  • cjos police

    Concerning Results from Traffic Enforcement Initiative

    Between April 4th and April 7th, uniform patrol officers conducted a traffic enforcement initiative called “Belts and Cells” which focused on persons failing to wear seatbelts and using cell phones while driving
  • HazWaste

    Bruce County Hazardous Waste Disposal Schedule Set for 2022

    Bruce County will be hosting thirteen Household Hazardous Waste Collection events in designated locations across the County in 2022. The first event is scheduled for Southampton Works Yard May 7 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
