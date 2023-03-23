Static Links

An Owen Sound woman, and mother of three desperately wants to show this community the 'real face' of substance use disorder and to end the stigma so more can be done to help with a crisis that is sweeping the nation.

Gelja Sheardown is now raising her kids - twins aged 3 and a boy aged 7 - without husband Barrett Warrick who suffered a fatal overdose in 2020.

"He worked 7 days a week, he was a wonderful father, he was a wonderful husband, and then he was gone. He was not what people picture when they hear about opioid overdoses."

Sheardown says he suffered from depression and back problems which eventually led to his drug use.

She'd like to get the message across that it can happen to literally anyone.

"Its not just your unhoused person you see living in a motel, struggling. It can be anyone and we need to end that stigma that it only happens to "low lives".

Nearing the first anniversary of Warrick's death, Sheardown urged several community agencies to come together to hold an event honouring those who lost their lives to drug overdoses and to help educate the community on who it was happening to.

This will be their third annual "We Remember Them" event.



On March 25th from 8 am to 12:30 pm, the United Way, Safe n Sound, the Grey Bruce Public Health along with other partners, will be at the Owen Sound Farmers' Market to highlight the continued overdose crisis in the City of Owen Sound.



The public is invited to take a carnation, walk the block around the 8th and 9th street bridges and then drop the flower into the river, to symbolize the loss of those who have passed, now gone permanently from our community.

Donations are also being accepted to support the Supportive Outreach Service (SOS) Project.



Grey Bruce Public Health will be in attendance with Naloxone kits, safe-use equipment, and information to provide the community with a better understanding of our community's current opioid epidemic, and will share how Public Health is addressing it through their Opioid Response Plan and other efforts.



"I'd like to offer my most sincere condolences to the groups of families and friends who are missing those who have been lost to opioid overdose/poisoning. We're actively collaborating with community partners and people with lived and living experience to addressing the opioid pandemic in our community. We are committed to supporting our community" says Alexis Cook, program manager of Harm Reduction at GBPH.



"We're honoured to be taking part in this event and for the opportunity to share information with the community on how to recognize an overdose and on the potentially life-saving drug Naloxone, which can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose."

Sheardown says she'd love to see a safe injection sight in Owen Sound which would make a huge difference however she understands there isn't the political will.

"Its the hardest thing to do because of the stigma around it. Its just about having a safe place for those who are using so they can do it safetly so we're not losing people before they get a chance to deal with their mental health issues and get off drugs. We need to give them a chance. "

She acknowledges that a safe injection site would not have been the thing that saved her husband but more mental health help could have.

She says we need more councellors to reduce the wait list of 6-9 months.

"We can't push this problem under the rug anymore. The community needs to understand that addiction can literally happen to anyone and we need to band together and fight this fight together."