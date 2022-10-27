Weapons Call leads to Drug Arrest



On Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, the West Grey Police responded to a report of gunshots in Ayton, Ontario.

Officers arrived and located a male in the area on a motorcycle with improper plates and initiated an investigation. The operator of the motorcycle was identified, and it was learned that he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. The operator was arrested on the strength of the warrants and transported to WGPS station for processing. A search of the male’s property incidental to arrest was conducted.

Officers located and seized a large quantity of “Crystal Methamphetamine” worth a value of $ 15,000, a small quantity of Fentanyl valued at $ 100, a quantity of Psilocybin – “magic mushrooms” valued at $ 100, several electronic scales, baggies, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of this investigation a 34-year-old male from West Grey has been arrested and is charged with:

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Schedule 1 Substance – Fentanyl

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Schedule 3 Substance – Psilocybin

The accused was held in custody for a Bail Hearing but was later released by the Ontario Court of Justice.

The motorcycle was impounded by police and investigation revealed this incident is unrelated to the report of gunshots.