Weekly Recycling Collection Coming to the River District Commercial Area

Owen Sound, Ontario

May 9, 2022

Please be advised that beginning on Wednesday, May 11, the area in the River District that receives weekly waste (garbage) collection on Wednesdays will now also receive weekly recycling collection on Wednesday as well.

The River District is a vibrant area in the heart of Owen Sound along the eastern shore of the Sydenham River, and is a vital economic component of the City for both residents and the surrounding communities. Currently, garbage is picked up weekly along 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Avenue East from 7th Street to 11th Street, and on 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th Street from 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue East (4th Avenue on 10th Street).

Working with Miller Waste, who provides curbside waste and recycling pickup in Owen Sound, the City is enhancing recycling pickup in the River District area to match the weekly waste pickup schedule. This change will encourage participation in the recycling program and reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill.

Commercial Cart collection for businesses will continue every Tuesday. For more information on the City’s waste management program and pickup schedules, visit www.owensound.ca/waste.