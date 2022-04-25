Weightlifting Team from Sauble Beach brings home medals from the Ontario Masters Championship

Last weekend on the 23-24 April in St Thomas Ontario the Adamantium Weightlifting Team from Sauble Beach competed at the Ontario Masters Weightlifting Championship.

All 7 athletes received medals.

Doug Metherel- 1st place in the M96kg weight class ages 55-59

Kristen Fitzsimons- 1st Place in the F58 weight class ages 45-49

Sue Galley- 3rd placein the F81 weight class ages 45-49

Erin Van Moorsel- 1st place in the F64kg weight class ages 40-44

Graeme Campbell- 1st place in the M89kg weight class ages 40-44

Brent Latimer- 1st place in the M73kg weight class ages 35-39

Jelisa St. Peters- 2nd place in theF 87+ weight class under 35 y/o

Adamantium Weightlifting moved there club to Sauble Beach on Feb 2021 from Trenton Ontario and is looking forward to building weightlifting in the Grey Bruce area. Up next for Adamantium Weightlifting Team will be the Junior Hercules contest on July 15th where 10-15 of their junior athletes will be competing.