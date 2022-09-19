Welcome Home Willie

September 19, 2022: Wiarton, ON. South Bruce Peninsula is excited to advise that Wiarton Willie has returned home! The town’s famous albino, prognosticating groundhog will be making the 2023 prediction on Groundhog Day.

Prediction morning is held each year on Groundhog Day (February 2), the festival events will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023.

The groundhog that made the 2022 prediction will take a backseat in 2023 and remain an ever so spoiled understudy.

“We’ve been waiting quite some time for Willie to come home! It’s such a relief to have our albino buddy back in Wiarton again” says Mayor Janice Jackson.