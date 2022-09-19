Welcome Home Willie
September 19, 2022: Wiarton, ON. South Bruce Peninsula is excited to advise that Wiarton Willie has returned home! The town’s famous albino, prognosticating groundhog will be making the 2023 prediction on Groundhog Day.
Prediction morning is held each year on Groundhog Day (February 2), the festival events will be held on Saturday February 4, 2023.
The groundhog that made the 2022 prediction will take a backseat in 2023 and remain an ever so spoiled understudy.
“We’ve been waiting quite some time for Willie to come home! It’s such a relief to have our albino buddy back in Wiarton again” says Mayor Janice Jackson.
Site Selected for New GBHS Wellness and Treatment CentreGBHS is pleased to announce that a location has been selected for a new wellness and treatment centre to support individuals with addictions and mental health issues. The new centre will be located in the former Bayview Public School at 6th Street A East in Owen Sound.
POLICE LOOKING FOR ASSITANCE WITH ASSAULT INVESTIGATON(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON) Police are appealing to members of the public for assistance with an ongoing assault investigation.
MOBILE CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM FINALIZEDThe Grey Bruce and South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) are proud to announce that a Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) has been finalized for the area.
Grey Bruce Virtual Health Care Now Six Days A WeekGrey Bruce Health has announced that Virtual Urgent Care will expand to six days a week. The service is billed as a quick, convenient option for people who need a doctor, but are not sick enough to go to Emergency. Beginning today (Thursday), the service will be available from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.
SOUTH BRUCE OPP INVESTIGATING A FATAL COLLISION - Deceased identifiedOn September 9, 2022, at 8:50 p.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a single motor vehicle collision along Highway 21 in Kincardine Township.
SHOPLIFTING INVESTIGATION RESULTS IN MULTIPLE CHARGESTwo people, including one from Owen Sound, are facing charges after the Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to investigate a shoplifting incident at a Fergus business.
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters available in Grey-Bruce starting this weekThe Grey Bruce Health Unit is pleased to announce that the Moderna Spikevax bivalent COVID-19 booster – shown to provide greater protection against Omicron – will be available to eligible individuals at Public Health vaccination clinics and via community partners starting this week
Grey Bruce OPP investigating a fatal collisionOn September 9, 2022, at 11:41 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a single motor vehicle collision along Grey County Road 29 in the Municipality of Meaford.
Chesley ER to close overnights until further notice"there just are not enough nurses in the system to continue providing the level of service that has been provided to date" - President SBGHC