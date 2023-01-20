West Grey council vote to keep their police service

All seven West Grey councillors agree; they want to keep their municipal police service.

During a council meeting in Durham on Thursday, West Grey councillors voted unanimously to keep West Grey Police in tact.

A costing report suggested switching to the OPP would initially be more expensive by about $1 million but over the course of 15 years, maintaining West Grey Police Service may cost the community $6.7 million more.

However many councillors felt the OPP numbers, over time were not precise enough and too uncertain.

Also assisting their decision - a community survey that showed 69 per cent of West Grey residents were in favour of keeping the West Grey Police Service.

Seventeen per cent wanted to make changes.

In the end, council decided that they’d prefer to stay with their municipal service at a cost of just over $4 million a year.

Police Chief Rob Martin says they can now get on with working towards building a new police station.