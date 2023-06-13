iHeartRadio
West Grey lifts fire ban


The fire ban issued for the Municipality of West Grey is now lifted.

The West Grey Fire Chief would like to caution people to take care when burning as conditions are still favourable for grass fires due to the amount of dead grass from the dry spell.

Burn permits are available through the office of the Fire Chief for the Municipality of West Grey at 179 George St. West in Durham.

