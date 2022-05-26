West Grey man facing charges of dangerous driving

West Grey Police have laid charges after a collision on Saturday at Grey Road 3 and Deer Creek Crescent.

When officers arrived at the scene they discovered the vehicle had driven off the road, struck a number of signs then fled the scene.

The driver then returned to the same spot almost striking passersby on the road before fleeing once again.

Within minutes, officers received another report of a collision on Concession 10 with the driver taking off on foot into the forest.

The OPP Canine Unit along with the Emergency Response Team and Hanover Police assisted in the search for the suspect.

A 44-year old male West Grey man has been charged with: