West Grey man sentenced in 2021 drug seizure

On October 31, 2021, members of the West Grey Police Service (W.G.P.S.) - Criminal Investigations Bureau (C.I.B.) initiated an investigation into a suspected drug dealer.

On November 1, 2021 a search warrant was obtained and executed resulting in a substantial seizure of “Crystal Meth”, Fentanyl and Cannabis

As a result of the investigation Dillon Joseph IRWIN (31 years old) of West Grey was arrested and charged with:

Charge 1 - Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine

Charge 2 - Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl

Charge 3 - Possession for the purpose of distributing – Cannabis Act

On January 30, 2023 the accused pled guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice. IRWIN was sentenced as follows: