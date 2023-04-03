West Grey Police charge man with sexual assaults



West Grey Police would like to make the public aware of a serial sexual assault investigation.

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, police responded to a call for a sexual assault.

It is alleged that a 48-year old man sexually assaulted a 14-year old girl.

During the course of the investigation, further victims have come forward with additional allegation of sexual assault.

On Monday, February 6, 2023, JAMES EDWARD TOMES, 48, of West Grey, was arrested.

He has been charged with:

-Sexual Assault X3

-Sexual Interference X3

-Sexual Exploitation

Tomes has been remanded in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

The sexual assaults allegedly all took place in the Municipality of West Grey and elsewhere in Grey and Bruce Counties.

Police are concerned there may be other victims related to this offender.

Anyone with information, who may have been sexually assaulted, or believes someone in their care has been sexually assaulted, is asked to contact police.

Contacting police is not mandatory, but we encourage survivors to report it to someone, whether it be mental/medical professional, social services, or a trusted person.

If have any information related to this investigation you are asked to contact: West Grey Police at 519 369 3046 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477)