West Grey Police lay charges in connection with shot fired in Varney

West Grey Police have laid charges in connection with a man who fired off at least one shot during a domestic dispute in Varney.

The incident was called in Tuesday but when police arrived the suspect has reportedly fled the scene.

Neighbours were told to stay inside their homes during the search for the suspect.

When it was unsuccessful a warrant was issued.

Police have since arrested the suspect found hiding in an outbuilding on the property.

35 year old Andrew J. Haug was charged without incident: