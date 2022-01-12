iHeartRadio
West Grey police make two arrests

West Grey police have charged two men after an incident near Durham overnight.  

Officers say two men in a stolen vehicle were stopped and found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol, a large quantity of fentanyl and and over a thousand dollars in cash.    

A 40 year old Owen Sound man and a 29 year old from Toronto are facing a number of charges and being held for a bail hearing.  

