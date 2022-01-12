West Grey police make two arrests
West Grey police have charged two men after an incident near Durham overnight.
Officers say two men in a stolen vehicle were stopped and found to be in possession of a 9mm pistol, a large quantity of fentanyl and and over a thousand dollars in cash.
A 40 year old Owen Sound man and a 29 year old from Toronto are facing a number of charges and being held for a bail hearing.
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 12, 202233 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce
-
Fire guts log cabin home on Highway 26Damage is pegged at close to $400,000 in Tuesday afternoon's blaze
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 11, 202241 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce:
-
Tankard organizers watching situation closelyThe Ontario Tankard – Will the Show Go On?
-
GBHS Permitting Essential Visitors OnlyFor the safety of our patients, staff, physicians and volunteers, GBHS is implementing further changes to our Visitor’s Policy. Effective Tuesday January 11, GBHS will be moving to essential visitors only.
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 10, 202267 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 9, 202260 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 13 – West Grey, 12 – The Blue Mountains, 5 – Southgate, 4 – Arran-Elderslie, 4 – Georgian Bluffs, 4 – Hanover, 4 – Owen Sound, 4 – Saugeen Shores, 3 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Meaford, 2 – Brockton, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 8, 202288 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 15 – Owen Sound, 12 – Hanover, 8 – Brockton, 7 – Grey Highlands, 7 – Southgate, 6 – Kincardine, 5 – Arran-Elderslie, 5 – South Bruce, 4 – South Bruce Peninsula, 3 – Meaford, 3 – Saugeen First Nation, 2 – Chatsworth, 2
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Jan 7, 202253 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 10 – The Blue Mountains, 7 – Southgate, 6 – West Grey, 4 – Unknown, 4 – Owen Sound, 4 – South Bruce Peninsula, 3 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Saugeen Shores, 3 – South Bruce, 2 – Brockton, 2 – Hanover, 2 – Saugeen First Nation, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Meaford, 1 - Neyaashiinigmiing